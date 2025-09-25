GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Unum Group $UNM

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,816,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,814,000 after purchasing an additional 264,268 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,139 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,654,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,775,000 after purchasing an additional 191,572 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,416,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,378,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,260,000 after purchasing an additional 113,111 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Unum Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $76.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.38. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $57.21 and a 1 year high of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

