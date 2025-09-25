GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $790,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF $IBDU

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBDU. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 92,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,297,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDU opened at $23.47 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

