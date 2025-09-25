GAMMA Investing LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

GAMMA Investing LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $241.60 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $247.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.39 and a 200-day moving average of $212.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.