GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 202 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $215.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $217.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.41.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

