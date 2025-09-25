GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 3,056 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the second quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 19.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Carnival by 10.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 90,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Carnival by 476.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,796,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,868 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Carnival by 3.5% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,686,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,436,000 after purchasing an additional 56,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Stock Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.70. Carnival Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Carnival from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carnival from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Carnival from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Melius Research upped their price objective on Carnival from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Carnival from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.84.

Insider Activity at Carnival

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

