GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 326 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,398 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 15.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 11,903 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 133.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $227.66 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $148.09 and a 52 week high of $256.62. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.74.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

Insider Activity

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $1,542,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,556.80. This trade represents a 81.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,230,240. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,212 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KGI Securities raised shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.05.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

