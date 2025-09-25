GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Kellanova $K

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kellanova by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth $15,138,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Kellanova by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,153 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $9,116,350.45. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,501,192.90. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 916,680 shares of company stock valued at $73,093,769 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE K opened at $76.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.85. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.27.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 60.89%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.38.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

