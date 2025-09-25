GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Position in Synchrony Financial $SYF

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,420,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,358,000 after purchasing an additional 281,383 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,868,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,653,000 after purchasing an additional 358,708 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,858,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,145,000 after purchasing an additional 706,212 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,900,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $40,770.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,227.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $595,980.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 68,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,160. This represents a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 14.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on Synchrony Financial

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.