GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 489 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

GAMMA Investing LLC decreased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 24.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 23.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.87%.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

