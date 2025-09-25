Globe Life Inc. $GL Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $131,608,000. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 832,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,591,000 after acquiring an additional 362,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,025,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,143,000 after acquiring an additional 271,253 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1,270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 233,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,963,000 after acquiring an additional 216,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 706,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,996,000 after acquiring an additional 157,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Cfra Research upgraded Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Globe Life from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.45.

Globe Life Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE GL opened at $143.28 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.27 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.72.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 28,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $4,081,363.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,845.05. The trade was a 48.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 33,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $4,511,079.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 49,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,758,076.78. This trade represents a 40.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,722 shares of company stock valued at $11,733,793. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

