Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF $GSIE Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 26,011 shares during the period.

GSIE opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.62.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

