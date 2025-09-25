Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,398 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,607.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 61.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC stock opened at $129.37 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $94.88 and a 52-week high of $130.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.72.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

