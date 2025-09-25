Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in TrueCar, Inc. $TRUE

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 387,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,822 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in TrueCar by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRUE stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. TrueCar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $191.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.97.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

