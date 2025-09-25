Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 36,388 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. $AVNW

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) by 51.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,388 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 36.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 40.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the first quarter worth $82,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 47.6% in the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 18,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Aviat Networks news, VP Erin Boase sold 5,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $140,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,250. The trade was a 20.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary Croke sold 6,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $151,088.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 45,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,013.19. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,576 shares of company stock valued at $296,938 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.37 million, a PE ratio of 285.16 and a beta of 1.59.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

