Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Trading Up 7.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.1% on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $70.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Harrow traded as high as $50.05 and last traded at $49.38. Approximately 182,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 490,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.09.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HROW. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Harrow from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Harrow from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on Harrow in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Harrow from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Harrow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harrow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harrow

Harrow Trading Down 2.0%

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Harrow by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Harrow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its holdings in Harrow by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harrow by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Harrow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.52 and a beta of 0.33.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 4.49%.The firm had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.23 million. Harrow has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Harrow Company Profile

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

