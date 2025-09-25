Head to Head Analysis: International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) & Amacore Group (OTCMKTS:ACGI)

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) and Amacore Group (OTCMKTS:ACGI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares International General Insurance and Amacore Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International General Insurance 23.52% 17.40% 5.51% Amacore Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.2% of International General Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of International General Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International General Insurance $539.00 million 1.93 $135.15 million $2.76 8.46 Amacore Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares International General Insurance and Amacore Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

International General Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Amacore Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for International General Insurance and Amacore Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International General Insurance 0 0 2 0 3.00 Amacore Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

International General Insurance currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.90%. Given International General Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe International General Insurance is more favorable than Amacore Group.

Summary

International General Insurance beats Amacore Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Amman, Jordan.

About Amacore Group

The Amacore Group, Inc. provides and markets healthcare-related membership products for individuals and families. Its products include limited and major medical insurance programs, supplemental medical insurance, and discount dental and vision programs. The company also provides and markets lifestyle membership programs, including insurance discounts, discount benefit savings, ID theft, legal counsel, credit management, automotive warranties, employment protection, and a host of others. The company serves insurance carriers, financial institutions, affiliate marketers, direct marketers, insurance agents, and fortune 500 companies. It distributes its products and services through various distribution methods, such as its agent network, inbound call center, in-house sales representatives, network marketing, and affinity marketing partners, as well as through third-party direct response marketers. The Amacore Group, Inc. was formerly known as Eye Care International Inc. and changed its name to The Amacore Group, Inc. in April 2005. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Maitland, Florida.

