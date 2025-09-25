Head to Head Comparison: KT (NYSE:KT) and MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) and MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

KT pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. MTN Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. KT pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

KT has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MTN Group has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KT $19.37 billion 0.52 $321.90 million $1.35 14.45 MTN Group $10.27 billion 1.41 -$523.72 million N/A N/A

This table compares KT and MTN Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

KT has higher revenue and earnings than MTN Group.

Profitability

This table compares KT and MTN Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KT 3.35% 5.06% 2.22% MTN Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.9% of KT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of KT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for KT and MTN Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KT 0 0 2 1 3.33 MTN Group 1 0 0 1 2.50

Summary

KT beats MTN Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services. It also provides media and content services, including IPTV, satellite TV, digital music, e-commerce, online advertising consulting, and web comics and novels services; and credit card processing and other financial services. In addition, the company offers information technology and network services, and satellite services; sells handsets and miscellaneous telecommunications equipment; develops and sells residential units and commercial real estate; and rents real estate properties. Further, it maintains public telephones; offers security, B2C and B2B, investment fund, software development and data processing, value added network, call center, system integration and maintenance, marketing, PCS distribution, truck transportation and trucking arrangement business, cloud system implementation, satellite communication network, installation and management, and data center development and related services. Additionally, the company is involved in the Internet banking ASP and security solutions, residential building development and supply, sports team management, technology business finance, and submarine cable construction and maintenance businesses. The company was formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp. and changed its name to KT Corporation in March 2002. KT Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

About MTN Group

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices. It also provides network as a service, including subsea cables that offers international connectivity services; terrestrial and metro fiber networks; data centers and cable landing stations; and FTTx, towers, and radio access networks. The company also offers digital financial services, such as access payments, e-commerce, insurance, and lending and remittance services; enterprise services comprising manage networks, unified and cloud communication, security as a service, and Internet of Things; and API products and services for telecommunications, health, government, financial services, entertainment, and other sectors. MTN Group Limited was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

