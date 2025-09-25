Head-To-Head Comparison: Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) vs. AirTrona International (OTCMKTS:ARTR)

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) and AirTrona International (OTCMKTS:ARTR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of Tetra Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Tetra Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tetra Tech and AirTrona International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetra Tech 0 2 2 0 2.50 AirTrona International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Tetra Tech presently has a consensus price target of $41.67, indicating a potential upside of 23.86%. Given Tetra Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tetra Tech is more favorable than AirTrona International.

This table compares Tetra Tech and AirTrona International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetra Tech $5.20 billion 1.70 $333.38 million $0.80 42.05 AirTrona International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tetra Tech has higher revenue and earnings than AirTrona International.

Profitability

This table compares Tetra Tech and AirTrona International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetra Tech 3.94% 24.70% 9.99% AirTrona International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tetra Tech beats AirTrona International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services. This segment serves federal, state, and local governments; and development agencies in water resources analysis and water management, environmental monitoring, data analytics, government consulting, waste management, and a range of civil infrastructure master planning and engineering design markets. The CIG segment provides early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, feasibility studies and assessments, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and environmental remediation and reconstruction services, and industrial water treatment services. This segment serves natural resources, energy, and utilities markets, as well as sustainable infrastructure master planning and engineering design for facilities, transportation, and local development projects. Tetra Tech, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About AirTrona International

AirTrona International Inc. provides various commercial and industrial Ozone generators for a range of commercial, industrial, and residential applications. Its products include ozone sanitization and ozone laundry systems. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Stoney Creek, Canada.

