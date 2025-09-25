Hubbell Inc $HUBB Holdings Raised by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 49.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $431.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.61. Hubbell Inc has a 1 year low of $299.42 and a 1 year high of $481.35.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 27.63%. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.63.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

