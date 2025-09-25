Iams Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,751 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Iams Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Enzi Wealth increased its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Park Capital Management LLC WI increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI now owns 6,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $2,786,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,656,704. This trade represents a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,088 shares of company stock valued at $52,405,304. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.31.

Alphabet stock opened at $247.14 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $256.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

