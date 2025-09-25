Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November $PNOV Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNOV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 73,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 28,758 shares during the last quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $40.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average is $38.75. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $40.10. The company has a market cap of $691.08 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

