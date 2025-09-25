International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 35,995 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,831.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $62.56 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of -40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -103.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald purchased 15,300 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $993,735.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,181.50. This trade represents a 24.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 15,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,160. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Further Reading

