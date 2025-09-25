Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF $EQWL Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of EQWL opened at $114.03 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $114.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.98.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

