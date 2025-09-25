Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 63.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,554,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,267,000 after buying an additional 396,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,281,000 after buying an additional 1,195,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,769,000 after buying an additional 6,254,609 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,260,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,326,000 after buying an additional 894,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,058,000 after buying an additional 1,069,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $188.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.32. The firm has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $190.54.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Cybersecurity Market Set to Double: This ETF Offers Exposure
- What is a Dividend King?
- Downgraded But Not Done: 3 Stocks Ready for a Market Comeback
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Solana Beat BTC and ETH in Q3: These 3 Stocks Saw It Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.