Invesco Total Return Bond ETF $GTO Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

GTO opened at $47.46 on Thursday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.46 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.68.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

