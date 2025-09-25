iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Stock Position Lifted by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 92,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 84,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $64.42 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $69.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.84.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

