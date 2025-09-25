iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT Position Reduced by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 122.0% during the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $99.37 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.97 and a 1-year high of $93.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.89.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

