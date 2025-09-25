iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $EAGG Stake Boosted by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $334,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, ANB Bank increased its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. ANB Bank now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $47.99 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.89 and a 1-year high of $48.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

