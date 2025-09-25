iShares Global REIT ETF $REET Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 708.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,193 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 234,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 157,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

REET stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

