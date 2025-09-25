iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI Position Lowered by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,760,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,857,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 38,148 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 290.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $137.30 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $101.25 and a one year high of $138.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.