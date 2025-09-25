iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF $EWN Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 525,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 178,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after buying an additional 12,680 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 26,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter worth $1,099,000.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock opened at $57.27 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a one year low of $41.40 and a one year high of $57.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.54. The company has a market cap of $277.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.