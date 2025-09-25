iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF $IYH Stake Boosted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $848,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $280,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 135,400.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYH opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.11. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $53.35 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.