iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF $IFRA Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 11.5%

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $52.14 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

