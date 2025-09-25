Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.18. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 26,570 shares traded.

Jones Soda Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Jones Soda alerts:

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 109.95% and a negative net margin of 32.82%.The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and tetrahydrocannabinol infused cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.