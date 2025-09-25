Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.01 and traded as low as $6.82. Kamada shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 50,986 shares traded.

Kamada Stock Down 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of $396.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $44.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.59 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 11.22%. Kamada has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kamada

Kamada Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the first quarter worth $863,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Kamada during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kamada during the first quarter valued at $582,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kamada during the first quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kamada during the second quarter valued at $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.