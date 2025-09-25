Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.01 and traded as low as $6.82. Kamada shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 50,986 shares traded.
Kamada Stock Down 0.4%
The firm has a market cap of $396.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $44.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.59 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 11.22%. Kamada has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Kamada
Kamada Company Profile
Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kamada
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Cybersecurity Market Set to Double: This ETF Offers Exposure
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Downgraded But Not Done: 3 Stocks Ready for a Market Comeback
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Solana Beat BTC and ETH in Q3: These 3 Stocks Saw It Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.