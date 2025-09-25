KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 9,071 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,742 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.6% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $61,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,302,450 shares of company stock worth $740,755,443. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $176.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.81. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

