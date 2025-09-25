LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.71 ($2.55) and traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.42). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 180 ($2.42), with a volume of 4,004,948 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 230 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 230.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.84. The company has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,057.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 186.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 189.71.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 100 REIT that owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers demands and delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term. As a real estate owner, we look to help occupiers, communities and stakeholders grow, thrive and revitalise in an evolving and complex world.

