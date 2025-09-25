McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.48 and traded as high as C$3.70. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$3.56, with a volume of 39,547 shares.

Separately, Beacon Securities set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of McCoy Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from McCoy Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. McCoy Global’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

McCoy Global Inc is a provider of equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations, enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the global energy industry. It is engaged in the design, production and distribution of capital equipment to support tubular running operations, enhance wellbore integrity and to support capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services such as technical support, consumables and replacement parts.

