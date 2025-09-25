Meta Platforms, Inc. $META is Lewis Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Lewis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,769 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 3.0% of Lewis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $33,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $760.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $750.00 and its 200 day moving average is $668.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on META. Zacks Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 price objective (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $610.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.05.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $352,223.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,837.64. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $403,947.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,237,562.19. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,610 shares of company stock worth $186,301,207 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

