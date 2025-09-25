Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,491 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 2.1% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $32,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $33,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 102.6% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 433.3% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $403,947.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,237,562.19. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.16, for a total value of $398,156.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,229.20. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,610 shares of company stock valued at $186,301,207 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $760.66 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $750.00 and a 200-day moving average of $668.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $826.05.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

