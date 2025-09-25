MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 418.34 ($5.63) and traded as low as GBX 377 ($5.07). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 381 ($5.12), with a volume of 146,654 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 500.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 354.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 418.34. The stock has a market cap of £220.89 million, a PE ratio of 1,340.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 28.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MJ Gleeson had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.60%. On average, research analysts expect that MJ Gleeson plc will post 35.1412429 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicola Bruce purchased 2,721 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 370 per share, for a total transaction of £10,067.70. Also, insider Graham Prothero purchased 8,571 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 350 per share, for a total transaction of £29,998.50. Insiders have purchased 11,514 shares of company stock worth $4,086,114 in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land.

Gleeson Homes is the leading low-cost, affordable housebuilder with the vision of “Building Homes. Changing Lives.” Focusing on areas where affordable housing is most needed in the Midlands and North of England, Gleeson Homes’ average selling price was £193,900, 34% lower than other housebuilders average selling price of £291,700 in the same geographic regions.

