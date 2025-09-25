MKS Inc. $MKSI Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 55.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in MKS were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKSI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MKS in the second quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of MKS in the second quarter worth $280,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of MKS by 265.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS by 63.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in MKS in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MKS news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of MKS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $27,630.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,490.20. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $29,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,410.55. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $917,585 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Stock Down 3.6%

MKSI stock opened at $123.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.86. MKS Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $132.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.94.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. MKS had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. MKS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. Zacks Research lowered MKS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MKS from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MKS from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of MKS from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

MKS Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

