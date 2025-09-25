Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Stock Position Reduced by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 126.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,719.94. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Woys acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,176.14. The trade was a 15.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $190.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.24 and its 200-day moving average is $259.21. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52-week low of $151.95 and a 52-week high of $359.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $373.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.18.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

