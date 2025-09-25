Molson Coors Beverage (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) & C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Critical Survey

Molson Coors Beverage (OTCMKTS:TAP.A – Get Free Report) and C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Molson Coors Beverage and C&C Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molson Coors Beverage N/A N/A N/A C&C Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Molson Coors Beverage pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. C&C Group pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Molson Coors Beverage pays out 77.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. C&C Group pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molson Coors Beverage 0 0 0 0 0.00 C&C Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Molson Coors Beverage and C&C Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

65.2% of C&C Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Molson Coors Beverage and C&C Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molson Coors Beverage $11.28 billion N/A N/A $2.44 20.49 C&C Group N/A N/A N/A $0.27 8.86

C&C Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Molson Coors Beverage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Five Trail, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Madri, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

About C&C Group

(Get Free Report)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Dublin, the Republic of Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.