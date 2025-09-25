Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,534,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,199 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,037,000 after buying an additional 640,556 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5,078.9% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 429,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,524,000 after acquiring an additional 421,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,405.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 393,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,516,000 after acquiring an additional 367,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 32.2% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,191,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,827,000 after acquiring an additional 290,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 106,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $13,440,164.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,050,080.36. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $61,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,550. This trade represents a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,960 shares of company stock worth $23,955,553. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

NBIX opened at $146.67 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.23 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.76. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.28.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.88%.The company had revenue of $687.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

