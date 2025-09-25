Norcros (LON:NXR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 258.06 ($3.47) and traded as low as GBX 255 ($3.43). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 258 ($3.47), with a volume of 13,999 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NXR shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 target price on shares of Norcros in a report on Monday, September 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norcros currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 362.50.

The stock has a market cap of £228.71 million, a PE ratio of 6,538.46 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 276.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 258.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60.

In other news, insider James Eyre sold 18,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300, for a total value of £56,253. Company insiders own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Norcros is a market leading group of brands providing design led, high quality bathroom and kitchen products with operations primarily in the UK and South Africa.

Based in the UK, Norcros operates under six brands:

· Triton – Market leader in the manufacture and marketing of showers in the UK

· Merlyn – UK and Ireland’s No.1 supplier of shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors

· Grant Westfield – Leading manufacturer of high-end waterproof bathroom wall panels

· Vado – Leading manufacturer and supplier of taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves

· Croydex – Market-leading, innovative designer, manufacturer, and distributor of high-quality bathroom furnishings and accessories

· Abode – Leading niche designer and distributor of high-quality kitchen taps, bathroom taps, and kitchen sinks

Based in South Africa, Norcros operates under four brands:

· Tile Africa – Chain of retail stores focused on ceramic and porcelain tiles and associated products such as sanitaryware, showers, and adhesives

· Johnson Tiles South Africa – Manufacturer of ceramic and porcelain tiles

· TAL – Leading manufacturer of ceramic and building adhesives in South Africa

· House of Plumbing – Market-leading supplier of specialist plumbing materials

Norcros is headquartered in Wilmslow, Cheshire and employs around 2,100 people.

