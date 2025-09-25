NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $215.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVDA. New Street Research increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $176.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.81. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $12,233,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,873,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,571,729.75. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,302,450 shares of company stock worth $740,755,443. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

