NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $176.97 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $12,233,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,873,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,571,729.75. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,302,450 shares of company stock worth $740,755,443 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after buying an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $51,386,863,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,735 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.