Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 58,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.6% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of OXY opened at $46.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.82. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $56.49.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 56.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.70.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

