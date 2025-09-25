Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) & SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVBQ) Head to Head Contrast

SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVBQ – Get Free Report) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.7% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SVB Financial Group and Origin Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVB Financial Group $7.40 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion N/A N/A Origin Bancorp $347.73 million 3.17 $76.49 million $2.24 15.75

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

SVB Financial Group has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SVB Financial Group and Origin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVB Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Origin Bancorp 12.34% 6.91% 0.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SVB Financial Group and Origin Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Origin Bancorp 0 0 5 0 3.00

Origin Bancorp has a consensus target price of $43.20, suggesting a potential upside of 22.45%. Given Origin Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than SVB Financial Group.

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats SVB Financial Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services. This segment also offers traditional term, growth capital term, and equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, warehouse facilities, recurring revenue and acquisition finance facilities, mezzanine lending, corporate working capital facilities, and credit card programs; treasury management products and services; business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts; receivables services, which include merchant services, remote capture, lockbox, and fraud control services; wire transfer and automated clearing house payment services; business bill pay, credit and debit cards, account analysis, and disbursement services. In addition, it offers foreign exchange and trade finance products and services; letters of credit; and investment services and solutions. The SVB Private segment offers mortgages, home equity lines of credit, restricted and private stock loans, capital call lines of credit, and other secured and unsecured lending products; planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family office, financial planning, tax planning, and trust services; and real estate secured loans. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services. The SVB Securities segment provides investment banking services; products and services, including capital raising, merger and acquisition advisory, equity research, and sales and trading. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. On March 17, 2023, SVB Financial Group, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and mobile and online banking, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing facilities, peer-to-peer electronic pay solutions, and personal financial management solutions. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

